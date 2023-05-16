Demie Sumo-Karngbaye commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have been one of college football’s most active programs when it comes to the transfer portal, and that continued in a big way today.

First, it was defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr. who decided to rock Kentucky blue after leading the Division II ranks in interceptions per game this past season.

Now Liam Coen and his offensive staff have added another player to the mix, as former North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has committed to the Wildcats.

Sumo-Karngbaye announced the news Tuesday on Instagram.

Sumo-Karngbaye, weighing in at six feet and 210 pounds, hails from New Jersey and was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 with offers from NC State, Buffalo, Temple, and Toledo.

This past season as a sophomore, Sumo-Karngbaye finished the year with 55 carries for 305 yards, and three touchdowns. He also added 12 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. He played in six games on special teams as a true freshman in 2021.

In Coen’s system, having a running back that can make plays in the passing game opens up more options for the other skill-talent around the field. With Ray Davis and JuTahn McClain expected to get the majority of the snaps this season, it will be interesting to see where Sumo-Karngbaye fits into the depth chart heading into the fall.

Still, adding another productive player from the portal that possesses good vision and patience could be huge for the coming seasons, and you can never have too much depth in the SEC.

Sumo-Karngbaye has two seasons of eligibility left.

Time to check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

