Tre Johnson announces new list, and Kentucky makes the cut

The No. 1 overall recruit in 2024 has a new list, and the Kentucky Wildcats made the cut.

On Monday, Tre Johnson announced his top six, which includes four schools currently or set to be in the SEC by 2024.

Johnson previously visited Kentucky officially back in January for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks. John Calipari visited Johnson in April.

NEWS: The No. 1 player in the 2024 class Tre Johnson (@iamtrejohnson1) has cut his list to 6️⃣:



Kentucky

Texas

Arkansas

Kansas

Alabama

Baylor



This spring he’s averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists while shooting 38.2% from three @TheAthletic @HoustonHoops17U pic.twitter.com/EdxqbkbSTC — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) May 15, 2023

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard from Dallas (TX), Johnson is considered the No. 1 player in the class of 2024 at On3, Rivals, 247 Sports, and ESPN.

Among his other scholarship offers include the Duke Blue Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears, and Texas Longhorns.

Currently, there are no recruiting predictions logged for where Johnson may land. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the following odds for which school ultimately wins out:

Baylor: 31.8%

Texas: 27.8%

Kansas: 18.0%

Kentucky: 15.0%

Those four schools have already hosted Johnson for visits. He plans to visit Alabama and Arkansas soon.

As for a decision, the plan has been for Johnson to make the call this summer prior to the Nike Peach Jam, which takes place July 3-9.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of Johnson in action from his junior season.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!!