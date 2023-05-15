Chris Rodriguez contract breakdown with the Washington Commanders

Former Kentucky Wildcats star Chris Rodriguez Jr. is officially an NFL player!

After hearing his name called by the Washington Commanders in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Rodriguez signed his first NFL contract this past Friday, the team announced.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Spotrac has the contract info for every selection in this year’s draft.

According to Spotrac, Rodriguez’s first contract is worth up to $4,017,688 if he plays out the entire deal. That includes a $177,688 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $1,004,422.

As long as Rodriguez makes the Commanders’ 53-man roster this year, he will have a base salary of $750,000 and a cap hit of $794,422. If released, he’s got a dead cap value of $177,688, the amount of the signing bonus.

Here is a snapshot of Rodriguez’s contract via Spotrac.

"Bieniemy influenced the selection of RB Chris Rodriguez. He will also have plenty of say in Antonio Gibson’s role next season. Rivera said he’d like more touches for the RB and is intrigued by how the versatile Gibson fits into “what Eric Bieniemy wants to do with the offense.” https://t.co/xiVwpNFwel — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) May 15, 2023

Go Cats!