Lance Ware visiting Providence

By now, you probably know about the Kentucky Wildcats’ mini-transfer pipeline with Washington, where Keion Brookes and Sahvir Wheeler are set to team up after Quade Green played there for several years as well.

We could see another pipeline building with Providence, who currently has Bryce Hopkins and may soon be reunited with a former teammate.

According to Travis Branham, the Friars are hosting Lance Ware for a visit.

Kentucky transfer Lance Ware is currently on campus for an official visit to Providence, a source tells @247SportsPortal. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) May 15, 2023

Ware, set to be a senior next season, entered the transfer portal two weeks ago following another year in which he struggled to log meaningful minutes. He appeared in 28 games while averaging two points and two rebounds in 9.9 minutes per contest.

Hopkins and Ware were teammates in Lexington for the 2021-22 season.

Prior to this year’s NCAA Tournament matchup between Kentucky and Providence, Ware opened up about how much he cared for Hopkins.

“We love Bryce. He is a brother to us,” Ware said. “We had good times last year with him, and to be able to go out here and play the game that we all love together is special.”

Ware has also visited St. John’s, where former Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino is now.

When he first entered the portal, John Calipari made it clear that Ware still has a spot on this roster if he decides to return, but it’s looking more likely that Ware heads elsewhere.