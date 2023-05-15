Monday Headlines: Kentucky Softball Edition

Kentucky softball is headed to their 14th-straight NCAA Tournament. The Lady Wildcats qualified for their Evanston, IL Regional on Sunday afternoon where they’ll be joined by Eastern Illinois, Miami (OH) and Northwestern.

The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the region with a real chance of advancing.

First, Kentucky will take on Miami (OH) Friday in Game One at 1 PM ET. If they win, they’ll advance to Game Three to play the winner of Game Two between Eastern Illinois and Northwestern on Saturday at 1 PM ET.

But if they lose, they’ll play in Game Four, which will be against the loser of Fridays’ Game Two for the chance to then play the loser of Game Three on Saturday.

The winner of Game Four will then advance to Sunday for Game Five where that team will face the winner of Game Three.

It all starts with Friday’s game against Miami (OH), which you’ll be able to watch via the SEC Network.

