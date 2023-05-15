Kansas transfer Zuby Ejiofor saving visit for Kentucky if Oscar Tshiebwe does not return

Kansas Jayhawks transfer big Zuby Ejiofor is saving one of his official visits for the Kentucky Wildcats, and would like to visit, but that hinges on if Oscar Tshiebwe returns to Lexington or not.

Ejiofor has four official visits scheduled so far - Villanova, St. John’s, TCU, and San Diego State.

According to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, the Wildcats’ coaching staff reached out to Ejiofor when he entered the portal on May 5 to relay the message that if Oscar does not come back, they will go after him.

“(We) will save one for Kentucky,” the source said of the Kansas transfer’s upcoming visit plans. “They said he played great against Kentucky, but unfortunately, he got hurt,” a source told Pilgrim.

Although he managed little playing time this season, Kentucky still plans to go after the big from Garland, Texas, barring Tshiebwe returning.

Ejiofor was a class of 2022 signee for the Jayhawks and was ranked as the No. 47 player in the country per 247 Sports. 247 Sports also has Ejiofor as the No. 101 transfer in the portal.

The interest from both sides is clearly there, strong enough to save an official visit. But, it all comes down to former National Player of the Year and what he decides to do.

