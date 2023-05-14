Top QB recruit Cutter Boley sets decision date with Kentucky trending

We will soon know if the Kentucky Wildcats will keep one of the best quarterbacks in the country and the top player in the state of Kentucky home.

On Sunday, On3 reported that 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley will be making his college decision on May 18th.

While there has been plenty of buzz that Boley could reclassify into the 2024 class, no decision on that has been reached yet, though you have to wonder if he will have an update on the potential for that during his commitment on Thursday.

Boley will be deciding between his final 10 schools, including Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

According to Rivals, Boley is the No. 12 overall player, the No. 2 overall pro-style quarterback, and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky for the 2025 class.

Every recruiting prediction logged at On3, Rivals, and 247 Sports has been for Kentucky.

Boley has an official visit scheduled to Lexington on the weekend of June 10th, which was approved by the NCAA because he has enough credits to be considered an academic junior in high school.

In an interview with On3, Boley talked about the culture that Mark Stoops has built in Lexington.

“It’s just the culture there,” Boley said. “Everybody seems to love it. I’m in Lexington, I live in Lexington, so sometimes I’ll see the players out at the mall or whatever it is. It’s just cool being able to go right there beside me and be able to check stuff out while they’re also recruiting me really hard. I just like going back ‘cause of all the people there.”

Hopefully, May 18th will be some great news for the Cats as they look to land their future quarterback.

