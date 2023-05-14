Georgia Southern transfer kicker Alex Raynor commits to Kentucky

During the 2022 season, the Kentucky Wildcats had a lot of special teams issues with the kicking unit.

Last season, the Cats made 25/27 extra points, but when they were forced to settle for a field goal, it wasn’t as successful.

Kentucky finished the year making just 16 of their 24 field goal attempts (66.7%), which hurts even more when the offense was struggling to find the end zone.

There is no doubt that the kicking unit will have to be better in 2023, and the Cats hope they have found their new kicker to help fix the kicking woes.

On Sunday, Georgia Southern transfer Alex Raynor announced that he has committed to Kentucky.

Raynor was about as efficient as you could ask for, as he finished the season 49/50 on extra points.

As for field goals, Raynor finished the season 1/1 from inside 20 yards, 9/9 from 20-29, 4/5 from 30-39, and 4/5 from 40-49.

From all appearances, it looks like Mark Stoops and the Cats have found a good one for the 2023 season.

Looking ahead, Raynor will battle redshirt senior Chance Poore and redshirt freshman Jackson Smith for the primary kicker job.

Follow our Twitter page and like our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views! Go Cats!!