Sunday Headlines: Kentucky Tennis in Elite 8 Edition

The University of Kentucky men’s tennis team is headed to the national quarterfinals for just the sixth time in program history.

Kentucky freshman Charlelie Cosnet clinched the win for the fourth-seeded Wildcats as they knocked off Stanford, 4-3, in the Lexington Super Regional yesterday.

The Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex had a record crowd of 903 on hand to see the victory, smashing the previous record of 686 when Kentucky defeated Louisville in the Round of 32 in 2011.

With the win, Kentucky advanced to the final site of the NCAA Championship, to be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida from May 18-20. The Wildcats await the winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional in a Quarterfinal to be played on Thursday.

The Semifinals and Final will be televised live on Tennis Channel.

A big win for the UK Tennis team, which has really been a force nationally the last few years.

Let’s see if the Wildcats can bring home a championship!

Tweet of the Day

One minute of #Titans QB Will Levis during rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/4jyhy5RP7m — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2023

Will is drawing some solid reviews in rookie minicamp.

Headlines

Andrew Taylor headed to Mississippi State - KSR

Kentucky will see the Marshall transfer next year.

Kentucky target Tre Johnson is showing out - Herald Leader

Would be a big addition in Lexington.

Calipari likes Jasper Johnson’s skill set - Vaughts Views

His unique skill set is appealing.

The Phoenix Suns will be looking for a new coach - ESPN

Monty Williams is out in Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards says he’s chasing Michael Jordan to be best SG - Bleacher Report

No doubt the guy sets high goals.

The future of the Warriors is in question - Yahoo

Everybody from players to the coach to the president.

Seattle pitcher Bryce Miller breaks record held since 1901 - CBS

The rookie is off to a great start.