Keshad Johnson plans to make college announcement next weekend, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats might be on the cusp of adding another player to their 2023-24 roster.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson is planning on making his college announcement next weekend.

Jonson just finished his visit to Kentucky and will be deciding between Kentucky, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and USC.

The 6-foot-7 forward will be graduating on Sunday with his announcement expected to be May 20th.

Johnson was a key part of San Diego State’s run to the National Championship game this past season as he started all 39 games he played in and averaged 7.7 points and 5 rebounds per game. Shooting from three is Johnson’s weakness as he shot just 26.2% last season.

However, Johnson is known for his defense as he is considered a lockdown defender who can guard one through the four on the court, and in some cases the five.

Defense is the current big question for the Cats heading into next season, so adding an experienced lockdown defender would be nothing but positive for next year’s roster.