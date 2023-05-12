Kentucky Basketball set to lose Director of Player Development TJ Beisner

Another one is heading for the door for the Cats.

The Kentucky Wildcats will be without TJ Beisner next season. He will stay on through the spring, but according to The Athletic, he has taken another position. Beisner was hired by Calipari in August of 2021.

He was paramount in the team’s success as new NIL — name, image, and likeness — regulations have taken a stronghold on teams. Beisner was also key in adding many of the team’s five-star recruits, inking four players to the team’s top-rated recruiting class.

The team will also lose Andrew Ortelli who was the assistant video director. The team has lost several coaches and key players in the basketball program, including assistant coach KT Turner who took a head coaching spot at UT Arlington.

Beisner, per his profile on the Wildcats website, has been “the heart of all player development and operations.” That’s a strong sentiment for someone that has had a major impact on the Cats over the past few years.

With several nationally ranked recruits bringing their talents to Lexington, whoever steps up to the plate next will have large shoes to fill. Expect Kentucky to start a search for his replacement in the near future.