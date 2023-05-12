Friday Headlines: Amier Ali Edition

Good morning BBN!

As we head into the weekend, all eyes are on John Calipari and his staff as they try to close out the roster for the 2023-24 season with players currently in the transfer portal.

But that is not stopping the staff from getting an early jump on what will hopefully be another impressive 2024 recruiting class for the Kentucky Wildcats.

One of the players that could be a part of that is, Amier Ali. A four-star wing from IMG Academy, according to a conversation with Jack Pilgrim of KSR, Ali is hearing quite a bit from the Cats.

“Kentucky, Florida State, Ohio State for sure. Arizona State, Michigan and Arkansas,” Ali said. “They’re all prioritizing me the most right now.”

What does he like the most about Kentucky?

“They like me a lot and I like them. The coaches are nice and we gel together really well. They’re just trying to get me, honestly,” Ali told Pilgrim. “Trying really hard to get me, just checking up on me daily. Coach Chin (Coleman) and all of them, Coach Cal. They think I’m like a slimmer guard, and they have a history of those players in that system, all of those great players they’ve had.”

Should be interesting to see where this recruitment goes in the coming months.

Today, Keshad Johnson’s meeting with John Calipari in his office.



“This is wild,” the SDSU transfer says as Cal tells the story of wanting to draft Kobe Bryant.



“Give me a ring, Coach!” https://t.co/qSiCJxIw0R pic.twitter.com/tPgrZFPujE — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) May 11, 2023

Come on down, Keshad!

