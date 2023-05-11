Kentucky showing interest in Isaiah Miranda and Andrew Taylor

The future of the Kentucky Wildcats frontcourt is relatively unknown, but they are eyeing 7-foot-big man Isaiah Miranda, who has entered the transfer portal after redshirting this past season with NC State.

A mid-year enrollee, Miranda never got on the floor with the Wolfpack and will look to take his talents elsewhere. He had interest from the Cats previously, and they’ve already made contact since he entered the portal, per Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim.

Former National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe has entered the NBA Draft, but he has retained his college eligibility and could return to Lexington. It’s still anyone’s guess if he ultimately returns to Kentucky.

The Cats will also welcome five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, the fifth-best player in the class of 2023, who is expected to have an immediate impact for the Cats.

As for Miranda, the Cats could certainly still use the depth with Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin declaring for the draft, while Daimion Collins and Lance Ware are in the transfer portal. Kentucky has lost most of its frontcourt depth.

Miranda would add something to the Cats on both ends of the court, and Kentucky made a good impression on him last year, which seems to make them a top contender.

“When I went there, I was stargazed. Seeing everything they’ve done for people my size, how they utilize everybody and use the staff, nutritionists and everything, it was a crazy step into the next level,” Miranda said previously, per Pilgrim.

The Florida Gators, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Florida State Seminoles, and Villanova Wildcats are among the top-tier programs that have also expressed interest in the center.

Miranda is also close with assistant coach Orlando Antigua which could add to the case for the Cats. That relationship could bode well for the Cats bringing in another big-name talent and shoring up their frontcourt for next season.

Elsewhere, Kentucky is also showing interest in Marshall guard Andrew Taylor, according to Jon Rothstein.

Among the other schools to reach out to the 6-foot-3 guard include the LSU Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and Indiana Hoosiers.

Marshall transfer Andrew Taylor tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Mississipi State

Indiana

Ole Miss

Auburn

Utah

Michigan

Kentucky

Florida

Richmond

Kansas State

Pitt

Miami

BC

Xavier

LSU

Florida State

Wichita State

UCF

Memphis

— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 11, 2023

Taylor is someone Kentucky’s staff is likely familiar with, being that he’s a native of Corbin (KY) and played at Corbin High School before landing at Marshall as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class.

After redshirting his first year, Taylor averaged double figures in each of the next four seasons. He’s coming off his best year after racking up 20.2 points, 4.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game last season while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

Considering what the Cats have coming in for the backcourt next season in DJ Wagner, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, and Reed Sheppard, it’s hard to see a 20 ppg guy wanting to join that, but he is a Kentucky native.

Perhaps this is someone Kentucky likes in the unlikely event Antonio Reeves stays in the NBA Draft pool.

