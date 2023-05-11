Thursday Headlines: Keshad Johnson Visit Edition

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson is set to begin his visit with the Kentucky Wildcats today.

Kentucky is one of five finalists for the senior, joining Texas Tech, USC, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

Johnson is a highly-regarded transfer and understandably so. He played a key role in SDSU’s run to the NCAA Championship game just a month ago and scored 14 points in the championship game.

With 71 consecutive starts for the Aztecs, Johnson is a veteran player who makes his living defensively as an athletic forward who can guard on the perimeter or inside. You love to have a guy at 6’7 who can switch off on nearly every player on the floor and Johnson provides that defensively.

The glaring weakness in his game, however, is his perimeter shooting. Johnson doesn’t necessarily stretch the floor offensively, only knocking down 26 percent of his three-point attempts. That’s a notable improvement from the year prior when he shot 18 percent, so if you’re looking for some optimism there, it’s totally plausible he can improve on that shot even more.

Kentucky has plenty of competition for the talented transfer, and this visit will likely play a key role in the decision.

Tweet of the Day

ELITE



All of these former @KentuckyMBB players are currently averaging at least 20 PPG this postseason. pic.twitter.com/Pp2Jw3XCGj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 10, 2023

Former Cats are the story of the playoffs.

Headlines

Getting to know Keshad Johnson - KSR

The talented transfer is in Lexington for a visit.

We can thank Denny Crum for Kentucky-Louisville - Herald Leader

A legend in the commonwealth.

Bankruptcy judge blocks Suns new television deal - ESPN

An interesting move.

Kenny Atkinson set to interview for Bucks job - Bleacher Report

Can’t imagine Bucks fans are thrilled with this.

NFL schedule release is tonight - Yahoo

Some high-profile games have already leaked out.

Bo Jackson will have surgery for chronic hiccups - CBS

Hiccups for a year sounds like torture.