Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma enters the transfer portal

Another potential transfer option for the Kentucky Wildcats has hit the portal with the window to enter the portal coming to a close.

On Wednesday, Travis Branham of 247 Sports reported that Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma will be looking for a new home through the transfer portal if he decides to return to college.

Kaluma is currently going through the NBA Draft process and his main focus is on the NBA and the upcoming combine.

Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma will enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed to @247SportsPortal.



Kaluma is going through the 2023 NBA Draft process and his focus remains on the NBA and won’t make any decisions until well after the Combine. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) May 10, 2023

The 6-foot-7 forward was a key piece for a Creighton team that almost went to the Final Four last season as he averaged 11.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 42% from the field and 31% from three.

Before Creighton, Kaluma was a 4-star recruit and ranked as the No. 51 overall player in the 2021 class.

It will be interesting to see if John Calipari and Kentucky reach out and try to land Kaluma who was a very good player for the Bluejays last season and has NCAA Tournament experience that could help next year’s team in their quest to win a national championship.

