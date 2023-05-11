Kentucky contacts Kansas transfer Zuby Ejiofor

The Kentucky Wildcats have the No. 1 freshman class coming in to pair with a couple of returnees, but there is plenty of uncertainty regarding next season’s roster.

Three players, nearly four (Ugonna Onyenso), have departed to the transfer portal and three players have yet to make their announcements (Livingston, Reeves, and Tshiebwe). Currently, Kentucky has eight anticipated scholarship players on next season’s roster.

As the transfer portal deadline (May 12th) and NBA withdrawal deadline (May 31st) approach, players will make their decision and Kentucky will get a better idea of their roster. However, time is running short and the Kentucky staff has the responsibility of building the best roster they can.

With that said, they have expressed interest in Kansas transfer, Zuby Ejiofor.

At 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, Ejiofor has been prepared for college physicality since he was a top 50 recruit in high school in the 2022 class. Known for his rebounding and offensive versatility, he committed to Kansas over Arkansas, Texas, and others. However, after only playing a mere five minutes per game this past season, and with Hunter Dickinson on his way, Ejiofor elected to transfer.

There is no shortage of suitors for Ejiofor and four visits have already been scheduled:

Villanova: May 11-13

St. John’s: May 13-15

TCU: May 27

San Diego State: May 28-30

While the interest level between Ejiofor and Kentucky is not known, Adam Zagoria has reported that the interest level would depend upon Oscar Tshiebwe’s decision. Tshiebwe likely won’t make a decision until later in the month, and it will be heavily dependent on his performance at the NBA Draft Combine and if he can play his way into a guaranteed contract.

Now in mid-May, this offseason has been quite interesting, to say the least. If there has been anything to learn from it, it has been the unpredictability of the current college basketball landscape. It’s not over yet.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. GO CATS!!!!