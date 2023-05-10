Positive update on Aaron Bradshaw

The Kentucky Wildcats’ roster for the 2023-24 season is still a work in progress as rumors of a potential Aaron Bradshaw departure to USC have been flying around.

The rumors started to seem more serious when Andrew Slater seemed to hint at another big joining Bronny James at USC.

Adding another big might be klutch for Bronny… https://t.co/fUtxj7wxFH — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) May 6, 2023

However, A Sea of Blue’s own Tristan Pharis noted that Bradshaw hosted an Instagram live on Wednesday where he was asked about the USC rumors.

He responded, “Nah, I’m not going to USC. I’m 100% staying at Kentucky.”

This response also comes after John Calipari’s recent trip to Los Angeles to meet with Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul.

Aaron Bradshaw hosted an IG live today where someone asked him about the USC rumors. His answer:



“Nah, I'm not going to USC. I'm 100% staying at Kentucky."



This comes after Calipari’s meeting with Klutch’s Rich Paul in LA.



I remain confident that AB will play for UK next year. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) May 10, 2023

Bradshaw is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 overall center, according to 247 Sports.

He is a key piece of Calipari’s No. 1 overall recruiting class coming to Lexington next season and keeping him in Lexington will be huge for this team’s potential next season.