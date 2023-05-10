 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Positive update on Aaron Bradshaw

It continues to look like Bradshaw will be in Lexington next season.

By Adam Haste
Camden Panthers v Imhotep Charter Panthers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats’ roster for the 2023-24 season is still a work in progress as rumors of a potential Aaron Bradshaw departure to USC have been flying around.

The rumors started to seem more serious when Andrew Slater seemed to hint at another big joining Bronny James at USC.

However, A Sea of Blue’s own Tristan Pharis noted that Bradshaw hosted an Instagram live on Wednesday where he was asked about the USC rumors.

He responded, “Nah, I’m not going to USC. I’m 100% staying at Kentucky.”

This response also comes after John Calipari’s recent trip to Los Angeles to meet with Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul.

Bradshaw is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 overall center, according to 247 Sports.

He is a key piece of Calipari’s No. 1 overall recruiting class coming to Lexington next season and keeping him in Lexington will be huge for this team’s potential next season.

