Transfer target Antonio Carter cancels UK visit

Antonio Carter, a Rhode Island defensive back in the transfer market, scheduled a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats a few weeks ago. However, he’s not planning to visit Lexington now as he shifts his focus elsewhere.

Carter started all games as a redshirt sophomore last year. He ended the season with 60 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss as well. He also had an interception and 10 passes defended.

Carter would’ve been a welcome addition for the Cats but will opt to head elsewhere — potentially Florida.

“Florida’s been my dream school growing up, and then they’ve had a history of putting out DBs (defensive backs). They’re going through their struggles right now, but they’ve always been a really good program. LSU as well, always putting DBs in the league, and it’s kind of a business decision for me, and I’m willing to go in and compete,” Carter said via On3’s Matt Zenitz.

LSU and Florida will be where Carter visits next. While the Cats are in a prime position to gain top transfer targets, they will, unfortunately, be missing out on Carter as he’s heading elsewhere.