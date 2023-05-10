Wednesday Headlines: Denny Crum Edition

Good Wednesday morning!

Yesterday we got the sad news that long-time Louisville Cardinals head coach, Denny Crum, passed away. Crum was 86-years-old.

Coach Crum was responsible for putting Louisville basketball on the map in the 1980s, winning two national titles in 1980 and 1986, and five Final Fours.

Following Coach Crum’s retirement in 2001, he would co-host a radio show with former Kentucky Wildcats head coach Joe. B Hall, from 2004-2014, with the show ending in October of 2014.

Coach Crum left a lasting impact on Louisville Cardinals basketball, and an even bigger one on the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Prayers for Crum and his family and may he rest in peace.

Here are just some of the tributes to late, great Coach Denny Crum:

We are saddened to share the passing of legendary UofL Basketball Coach Denny Crum.



A Hall of Famer and a legend. Our hearts go out to the Crum Family and the entire @LouisvilleMBB community

A Hall of Famer and a legend. Our hearts go out to the Crum Family and the entire @LouisvilleMBB community https://t.co/ASf6PpVXua — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 9, 2023

Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend — John Calipari

Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/Ncmib5EZQa — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 9, 2023

The 1980 team reeled me in… pic.twitter.com/TJMQmIPluV — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 9, 2023

The UCLA men’s basketball program mourns the loss of former player & coach Denny Crum.



We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Coach Crum.



: https://t.co/YZYXxvnwvv pic.twitter.com/JrhLmPetCl — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 9, 2023

We were so blessed to have Coach Crum in our lives. Rest in peace Coach. — Kenny Payne

RIP to the legendary Louisville coach Denny Crum. Coach Crum was a brilliant coach, teacher, and competitor, and one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known. Denny Crum will always be Louisville Basketball. #RIP — Jay Bilas

Headlines

The NBA Combine announced its list of attendees. On Kentucky’s side, it includes Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Chris Livingston, all of which were expected. Notably missing is Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin.

Bam Adebayo was named NBA Second Team All-Defense. Joining him on the second-team is Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, OG Anunoby, and Derrick White.

Deone Walker was named to the pre-season Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list for the 2023 season. The award goes to player who makes the biggest impact for his team, on and off the field.

Nuggets beat Suns 118-102 in Game 5 to regain series lead. Jamal Murray had 19 for the Nuggets, while Devin Booker racked up 28 for the Suns.

Five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is down to two schools; Indiana and Kansas. After speculation ramped up about a potential visit to Louisville, Mgbako cut the cards before he could even take one. Now, he will choose between the Hoosiers and the Jayhawks.

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson starts his visit to Kentucky today. The recruitment is viewed as an Arizona vs Kentucky battle, with the Wildcats from Lexington getting his final visit prior to a decision.

The Georgia Bulldogs football team declines a visit to the White House. And no, not for whatever reason you think. The date they were offered doesn’t line up with their student-athlete calendar.

The Philadelphia 76ers take a 3-2 game series leader over the Boston Celtics. Joel Embiid led the way with 33 points and seven rebounds, but former Wildcat Tyrese Maxey was right behind him with 30 points and seven rebounds of his own while shooting 6-12 from three-point land.