Deondre Buford to transfer

Another day, another Kentucky Wildcats transfer from the Big Blue Wall.

On Sunday, it was David Wohlabaugh who opted to transfer.

Then on Monday, news broke that Deondre Buford was portaling.

Kentucky OL Deondre Buford has entered the transfer portal, per @mzenitz



The former 4-star made two starts this past season for the Wildcats.

A former four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Buford was someone Kentucky had high hopes for when he picked the Cats while holding offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Iowa, Michigan State, and Louisville, among others.

Unfortunately, Buford never quite lived up to the hype. He redshirted in 2020, appeared in two games in 2021, then started two games and appeared in 13 games this season but struggled to stand out.

Heading into next season, Kentucky’s starting offensive line is likely to be LT Marques Cox, LG Kenneth Horsey, C Jager Burton, RG Eli Cox, and RT Courtland Ford, which has the potential to be a solid unit. However, the depth behind them is lacking after losing two likely rotational pieces in Buford and Wohlabaugh. Don’t be surprised if Kentucky adds another body or two there for added depth heading into summer.