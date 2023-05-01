Rhode Island DB transfer Antonio Carter schedules visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting an important official visit as one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal is making a trip to Lexington soon.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Rhode Island safety transfer Antonio Carter will take an official visit to Kentucky the weekend of May 13-15.

The 6-foot-1 safety entered the transfer portal on April 17th and quickly picked up an offer from the Cats that day.

In addition to Kentucky, Carter has also received offers from Baylor, Louisville, Texas A&M, Oregon State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Washington, and Ole Miss, among others.

Carter took his first two visits in April to Wisconsin and Ole Miss. His third will be to Lexington, and he plans to take two more visits following Kentucky’s as he plans to visit two of Iowa, Washington, or Texas A&M.

During the 2022 season, Carter started in all 11 games for Rhode Island and finished the season with 60 tackles (4.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, a sack, and an interception.

For his career, he has totaled 105 tackles (5.5 for loss), 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, and an interception.

Carter spent three seasons with Rhode Island and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!