Monday Headlines: Ron Holland Edition

Incase you missed it, Ron Holland de-committed from the Texas Longhorns late last week. The top-5 recruit is now back on the “open market” and will have several teams interested.
2023 Top 5 prospect and the #1 forward in the class, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’8 Ron Holland has decomitted from Texas. pic.twitter.com/yHmFZ5f7SH— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 28, 2023
Kentucky was one of Holland’s top teams before he committed to Texas and they just happen to be showing interest in landing him once again. Of course, the Wildcats will have some serious competition with Arkansas, Kansas, St. John’s, Georgetown and Kansas State all in the mix. But Kentucky basketball is the No. 1 recruiting program in the country and has one of the best classes ever coming in for the 2023 season. So, what are the odds they can land Holland?
Source: Five-Star prospect and former Texas commit Ron Holland is receiving interest from the following programs.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 1, 2023
Texas
Arkansas
Kansas
St. John's
Georgetown
Kentucky
Kansas State
Kentucky has lost several players from last year’s team to the NBA Draft or the transfer portal, so significant minutes are something Holland would be in line for at UK. He would also be able to play with close friend DJ Wagner.
UK assistant Chin Coleman has been the primary recruiter for Holland but Wagner is looked at as someone who is equally as valuable if Kentucky is going to land Holland.
So, what are the odds Kentucky can pull this one out? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
Tweet of the Day
Best Buds pic.twitter.com/Z3nsLaVp6x— Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) May 1, 2023
This can only help Kentucky’s pitch.
