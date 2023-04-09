Ugonna Onyenso may return to UK, per report

He’s back. He’s gone. He’s...back again?

It’s been quite the saga with Ugonna Onyenso over the last month, and it doesn’t appear to be over quite yet.

When the Kentucky Wildcats’ season ended in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, Onyenso was quick to let everyone know he’d be back for next season, while John Calipari said the Nigerian center could become one of the best big men in America.

However, people around Ugonna got involved and coaxed him into entering the transfer portal in hopes of collecting some major NIL money at other schools where he’d have a more clear path to playing time.

Fast-forward to Easter Sunday, and there now appears to be a real chance Onyenso is back at UK after all.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Onyenso is very much considering a return to Lexington next season. Adam Zagoria of Zags Blog is also reporting the same.

Following this report, college basketball recruiting expert Andrew Slater said Ugonna was “very upset” about being told he was going to enter the transfer portal.

Was very upset about being told he was leaving https://t.co/beHYfOxQdI — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) April 9, 2023

It’s become pretty evident that Onyenso wants to stay in Lexington but is being encouraged by others to go elsewhere for an easier path to playing time and NIL money.

Here’s to hoping the talented center wins out and has the final say on where he’ll be next fall, especially with UK’s frontcourt likely losing Oscar Tshiebwe to the pros and Daimion Collins to the transfer portal, while Jacob Toppin has already left for the pros.

Be sure to read Jack Pilgrim’s full report at KSR for more insight into the Ugonna Onyenso saga.

A Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats content, so be sure to ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!!