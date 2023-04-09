Sunday Headlines: Happy Easter Edition

Good morning BBN!

It’s been a busy week across Kentucky Athletics. From NBA Draft announcements to spring football wrapping up, it is officially moving into the summer for UK sports.

Luckily for fans, the Kentucky baseball and softball teams are both top 25 teams in the country and are shaping up to have massive seasons for both programs.

Can either program make a run to the World Series? Looks like both have shots to make it.

But as we head into the busy season for spring sports, from all of us here at A Sea of Blue, we want to wish our readers a Happy Easter!

Tweets of the Day

Tiger Woods has made the cut at #theMasters



This marks 23 consecutive made cuts at Augusta, tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all time. pic.twitter.com/SVimTPPi0R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2023

It was a close call, but Tiger made the cut at Augusta.

Despite the struggles, we probably won’t have many more chances to see Tiger tee it up at The Masters.

Time to cherish all the chances we get.

QUINNIPIAC WINS ITS FIRST NATIONAL TITLE JUST SECONDS INTO OVERTIME! #MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/zUHoeJoNzI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023

What a way to win it all!

Headlines

Lorsung’s Big Day Secures Series Win at Ole Miss on Saturday Night – UK Athletics

Grace Lorsung went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a two-run, two-out RBI double in the top of the first inning as No. 16 Kentucky held on to beat Ole Miss 7-5 and secure the series.

Saturday Baseball Postponed Due to Weather – UK Athletics

No. 9 Kentucky and Georgia will play Sunday doubleheader to begin at noon ET

Sixth-ranked Kentucky to Honor Seniors vs. Vanderbilt – UK Athletics

The Wildcats’ six seniors will be celebrated prior to the start of Sunday’s match.

What We’ve Learned About the 2023 Kentucky Football Team From Spring Practice - KSR

Spring practice is almost over. Freddie Maggard shares what he's learned from the Kentucky football team over the last month.

Could Oscar actually return to Kentucky?- A Sea of Blue

Despite the draft entry could we see him return to Lexington?

What we have learned from Spring Practice- KSR

Spring practice is coming to an end. Fall will be here soon enough.

Kentucky Baseball comes back to beat Georgia- Cats Pause

The Cats will play a doubleheader this afternoon to finish the series at Georgia.

Koepka leads at Masters- ESPN

Can Brooks pull off the win heading into Sunday?

NBA investigating the Mavs- ESPN

Some tough news in Dallas.

Connor McDavid passes 150 points- ESPN

The Oilers superstar continues to dominate on the ice.

Twin Babies Hilariously Imitate Their Older Brother – Proving Twins Are 2x the Fun - GNN

A mom in Argentina captured the moment when her baby twins mirrored their big brother’s effort to make everybody laugh.

Life-Saving Overdose Drug Narcan Approved by FDA for Over-the-Counter and Online Sale - GNN

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the lifesaving drug Narcan for over-the-counter use without a prescription for the first time.

Ocean Cleanup Hits Milestone of 220 Tons Removed From Pacific Garbage Patch - GNN

Last year, the Dutch non-profit completed the test run of their new system 002/B which can capture multiple tons of garbage in one sequence