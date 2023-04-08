Kentucky Wildcats Saturday Headlines: The Great Oscar Debate Edition

It’s never a dull moment during the offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season. Yesterday Oscar Tshibewe announced that he will test the NBA waters while maintaining his college eligibility, leaving a return to Lexington as a possibility.

This announcement comes after a few days where college basketball insiders such as Jeff Goodman, Seth Greenberg, Travis Branham, among others, said that a third year of Oscar Tshiebwe at Kentucky is not only possible but probable. This left many fans stunned as many felt, as did I, that he would move on and take his chances in the NBA.

When Oscar returned a year ago, the announcement was met with jubilation and dreams of a ninth banner. Unfortunately this season ended up, again, in disappointment and some viewed the deficiencies of Oscar as one of the main issues with last season being a flop.

While Oscar once again put up big numbers in regards to rebounding and scoring around the rim, his defense was an issue and it was a killer issue. He didn’t exhibit the ability to stretch the floor with any consistency and the offense, while able to put up nice numbers, still lacked fluidity for the wing players as Oscar camped in the middle.

While many Kentucky fans would welcome an Oscar return, many are skeptical or are just flat out ready to move on with a new big man.

Now, to be clear, this isn’t just an Oscar Tshiebwe thing. Many fans rolled their eyes when it was reported that the Kentucky staff had a Zoom call with portal big man Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson is a very similar big man to Oscar with a better shooting touch, lesser rebounding skills and the same issues on defense.

On Friday we talked to Cats Illustrated’s David Sisk about these topics and he echoed the same concerns with Oscar and with Dickinson. When asked what Calipari was going to do in regards to a big man to compliment incoming freshman Aaron Bradshaw, he said to watch out for Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware. He said things are very interesting between Kentucky and Ware even though it’s been quiet around those two.

And then this happened later on Friday:

Update: Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware has now cancelled his visit to Alabama, a source tells @On3sports. https://t.co/UO4MkjbHrH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 8, 2023

Ware and Bradshaw are the types of bigs that Calipari has missed ever since Nick Richards departed after his junior year: long, super athletic rim protectors and erases defensive mistakes.

Oscar has been great for Kentucky and it could be strongly argued that without him last year’s team isn’t a two seed and this past team isn’t even in the tournament. It could also be argued that there is a definite ceiling with a big like Oscar and that a title is not in the picture.

So, BBN, what do you think?

Poll What do you think about a third year with Oscar Tshiebwe? Yes! Bring it on!

No. Love Oscar but it’s time to try something different. vote view results 0% Yes! Bring it on! (0 votes)

100% No. Love Oscar but it’s time to try something different. (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Tweet of the Day

, !!



This team don't quit.



Trailing 4-0 with seven outs remaining, the No. 9 Cats score seven unanswered and win going away.



F | UK 7, at Georgia 4 pic.twitter.com/pvTxyhhlLD — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 7, 2023

The hottest team in baseball keeps it rolling!

