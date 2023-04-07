 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Oscar testing NBA waters

Filed under:

Rob Dillingham impresses in front of Kentucky coaching staff in Atlanta

The UK signee will be exciting to watch next season.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new

The Kentucky Wildcats have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for next season, and the BBN is excited to see John Calipari roll out elite freshmen once again.

After seeing four of the five signees put on a show at the McDonald’s All-American game a few weeks back, the Kentucky coaching staff headed to Atlanta to see their fifth signee at Overtime Elite, Rob Dillingham.

According to a report from Jack Pilgrim of KSR, Dillingham impressed in a five-on-five setting in front of Orlando Antigua and Bruiser Flint on Friday’s OTE Combine.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Dillingham early this offseason, as some have questioned if he will make it to Lexington at all.

But with the UK staff making a trip to OTE, it does seem like they believe Dillingham will be playing for the Cats next season.

Going to be fun watching some electric point guard play inside Rupp once again.

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2023 class

View all 222 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...