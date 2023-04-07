Rob Dillingham impresses in front of Kentucky coaching staff in Atlanta

The Kentucky Wildcats have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for next season, and the BBN is excited to see John Calipari roll out elite freshmen once again.

After seeing four of the five signees put on a show at the McDonald’s All-American game a few weeks back, the Kentucky coaching staff headed to Atlanta to see their fifth signee at Overtime Elite, Rob Dillingham.

According to a report from Jack Pilgrim of KSR, Dillingham impressed in a five-on-five setting in front of Orlando Antigua and Bruiser Flint on Friday’s OTE Combine.

Kentucky was in attendance at the Overtime Elite College Combine in Atlanta on Friday, source tells KSR



Told UK signee Rob Dillingham played very, very well in five-on-five with Orlando Antigua and Bruiser Flint courtside — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 7, 2023

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Dillingham early this offseason, as some have questioned if he will make it to Lexington at all.

But with the UK staff making a trip to OTE, it does seem like they believe Dillingham will be playing for the Cats next season.

Going to be fun watching some electric point guard play inside Rupp once again.