Friday Headlines: Corey Peters Edition

Before his NFL days, Corey Peters was a highly productive college player for Kentucky. He was Second Team All-SEC as a senior, recording four sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Peters was a unique force on the defensive line with the ability to disrupt the quarterback and wreck the opponent’s running game, but also knock down passes at the line of scrimmage.

Peters was part of a bowl game his sophomore, junior and senior seasons where he helped the Wildcats to a 2-1 record over that span. Kentucky beat Florida State in 2007 and East Carolina in 2008 but lost to Clemson in 2009.

After much prayerful consideration I’ve decided to retire from the NFL. The last thirteen years have been incredible. I'm grateful I’ve had the chance to compete at the highest level of the game. — Corey M. Peters (@CoreyPeters91) April 6, 2023

Now, after 12 NFL seasons, the former Kentucky Wildcat is retiring. Peters was drafted in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons and played five seasons with the team before leaving in free agency to join the Arizona Cardinals. He spent six seasons in Arizona before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad last year. Peters made the official roster in October and appeared in nine games but has decided to call it a career.

Tweet of the Day

Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa were involved in some rules questions. Let's break them down. — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 7, 2023

Thoughts on this?

Headlines

Seth Greenberg Expects Tshiebwe to Return to UK - Vaught’s Views

Will we see a third season from Oscar?

Devin Leary mic’d up at Kentucky Football Spring Practice - KSR

Fans are going to love him.

Rahm survives 4-putt double-bogey start, shares Masters lead - ESPN

Incredible mental toughness.

UK Shortstop Erin Coffel Always Wants to be Better - Vaught’s Views

She’s such a star.

Will Levis is still popular despite some new scouting concerns - KSR

Hard to see him fall very far in the first round.

Sergio Garcia on LIV questions: ‘You guys need to stop it’ - ESPN

But would media do their job if they did stop?

Cole Cubelic Knows UK is Loaded at Wide Receiver - Vaught’s Views

They have such a good group.

Former Kentucky guard Jemarl Baker enters transfer portal - KSR

For the second time.