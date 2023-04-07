Could Oscar Tshiebwe actually return to Kentucky?

Could Oscar Tshiebwe return for another season with the Kentucky Wildcats?

While most doubt the big man will be back in the Bluegrass State, one expert believes he may return for a third season with John Calipari-led Wildcats. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg was the one that made the claim on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

“He’s got to get Oscar Tshiebwe to come back, first and foremost, which I think he will end up coming back,” Greenberg said via My Sports Edge’s Larry Vaught.

Tshiebwe’s time in Kentucky might not have ended as many would’ve hoped, but he did bring some great memories to Big Blue Nation.

The 2021-2022 National Player of the Year, Tshiebwe spent two seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers before transferring and spearheading the Kentucky attack.

His tenacity on the glass is what made him such a force. However, with an inbound recruiting class that is as good as Calipari has ever had at Kentucky, there’s little reason to believe Tshiebwe would want to return, especially with 7-foot center Aaron Bradshaw in the mix.

DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards, along with Bradshaw, make up three of the nation’s top-four recruits, all coming to Lexington. That’s a load of talent that Calipari is going to have to manage, and keeping Tshiebwe could muddy those waters.

Nonetheless, Tshiebwe has averaged over 16 points per game over the last two seasons and has improved on the offensive side of the court. He averaged over 13 rebounds per game in both seasons as well.

Tshiebwe was an absolute force, and while staying in college for another season is what Greenberg seems confident in, it’s still hard to see this coming to fruition.

For what it’s worth, Tshiebwe’s agent, Nate Conley, sent out an interesting tweet Friday morning showing the big man working out, which included a tag for the BBN Twitter account and a “Stay tuned.”

Stay tuned indeed.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.