Kentucky showing interest in 2024 guard Zoom Diallo

The Kentucky Wildcats are now showing interest in one of the top 25 players in the 2024 class.

Zoom Diallo is currently ranked as the No. 9 overall player and the No. 1 overall point guard, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported that Kentucky is showing interest in the 6-foot-4 guard.

Diallo took official visits to Arizona (September), Florida State (October), and Gonzaga (January) with a future visit being planned to USC.

However, with Kentucky assistant Chin Coleman taking the lead on Diallo’s recruitment, as well as John Calipari helping out, the Tacoma, Washington native sees a potential fit for himself at Kentucky.

“I think I’d fit pretty well in their system with just the fact that they have a lot of athletic guys who can go up and down and play really aggressively,” Diallo told KSR+. “… They’re known for producing a lot of pros that played in the NBA or are currently in the NBA. Coach Cal is a winning coach, a great coach. I’ve been watching Kentucky for a long time, just seeing that he puts faith in his freshmen coming in. Just watching him put his belief in the freshmen really means a lot.”

A positive for Kentucky is that Diallo is in no hurry to make his college decision. However, he will be looking for a comfortable environment and a place that fits his play style.

“A place where I’m not only there for basketball, but where they care for me,” he said. “Playing in a play style that I’m very comfortable in.”

It will be interesting to see if Kentucky continues to build momentum in this recruitment and can land Diallo who many have believed was likely to take his talents to either Arizona or Gonzaga.

