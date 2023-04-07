Immanuel Quickley continues to make his case for Sixth Man of the Year

Former Kentucky Wildcat Immanuel Quickley has thrived in his third year in the league.

The 2020 first round pick has found a role with the New York Knicks coming off the bench, helping lead the Knicks to a playoff berth this season as they currently sit at 47-33 on the season and 5th in the Eastern Conference.

In Year 3, Quickley has improved in nearly every statistical category and his contributions to the Knicks have not gone unnoticed.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Quickley is currently the favorite to receive this year’s Sixth Man Award.

Quickley sits at -475 to win the award, ahead of Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon at +275. Quickley and Brogdon are considered the two main contenders for the award.

On the season, Quickley is averaging about 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, but over the last two weeks, Quickley has really stepped his game up, scoring 20+ points in 5 of 6 games including games where he scored 39 and 40 points.

During this 6-game stretch, Quickley is also averaging more than 6 assists per game and has contributed defensively, recording multiple steals in 4 of 6 games.

Quickley has certainly come into his own this year and has been a key piece of New York’s success this season. If he keeps this pace, he will likely solidify himself as this year’s Sixth Man of the Year and make it back-to-back years where a former Kentucky Wildcat has won the award, as Tyler Herro took home the honor last season.

Best of luck to Quickley and the Knicks the rest of the way!