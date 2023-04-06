Ryan Nembhard enters the transfer portal

With the transfer portal filling up with quality players across the country, another potential option for the Kentucky Wildcats has emerged.

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard will enter his name into the portal and look for a new home next season.

Attention over the last several days has turned to the big men currently in the transfer portal, as Ugonna Onyenso entered his name into the portal on Wednesday. Despite all of that, the Wildcats will also need to look at potentially adding some options at the guard spots at well.

Nembhard will hopefully become one of the players the UK staff shows interest in.

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard plans to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN. First reported by @GoodmanHoops. Immediately will become one of the best point guards on the market. Averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 assists. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 6, 2023

Last season for the Bluejays, Nembhard averaged 12.1 ppg on 43% shooting from the field, and 35% from three. He also added 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while leading Creighton to an Elite Eight finish.

Some of his notable performances this year include:

25 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 90-87 win over Arkansas.

20 points and six assists in an 81-79 loss to Arizona.

30 points on 8/13 shooting in an 85-76 win over Baylor in the Round of 32.

With questions still surrounding Rob Dillingham and the transfer of Sahvir Wheeler, that currently leaves Kentucky with DJ Wagner as the lone lead guard for next season's team.

Will John Calipari look at adding another lead guard? And will a player of Nembhard’s caliber be looking to take his talents to play at a blue-blood program such as Kentucky?

There are still a lot of questions that are left to be answered, but Nembhard is a name to watch in the coming days to see if Kentucky does make contact.

