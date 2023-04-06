Bleav in Kentucky talks Ugo transfer, baseball season, and more

The college basketball season has come to an end with UConn taking home the men’s national championship, while LSU laid claim to the women’s title.

Unfortunately, things did not go nearly as well for the Kentucky Wildcats, and the offseason is also off to a rough start for John Calipari.

Just weeks after Cal stated that Ugonna Onyenso could be one of the best big men in America next season, Onyenso decided to enter the transfer portal and continue his college career elsewhere.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow discussed that and more, including:

UConn and LSU are your college hoops national champions!

Ugonna becomes the latest of too many defections for UK.

What’s next for Cal and his Cats?

Spring football is wrapping up.

The Bat Cats are surging.

And more!

