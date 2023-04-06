Will Levis set to meet with 3 more teams ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats have been churning out quality football prospects at a high rate over the past few seasons. This year, all eyes will be on quarterback Will Levis, who has been the team’s starter for the last two years.

Levis transferred from Penn State, where he played in 14 games through his two seasons, throwing for 644 yards. After joining Mark Stoops and the Cats, Levis slowly became a household name.

The Connecticut native threw for over 2,400 yards in both seasons and ended his Wildcats career with 43 passing touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also ran for nine touchdowns as a junior in 2021 and ended that season with 376 rushing yards.

Levis stands 6-foot-3 and has a monster arm, two key reasons why he has soared up draft boards over the last year.

Up next on the pre-draft visit tour, Levis is working out with the Indianapolis Colts today, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. He’s already visited with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, while visits with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers are still on deck.

All five teams are in need of a starting quarterback with both Tennessee and Las Vegas the two teams most likely to pass on what could be a franchise quarterback.

The Panthers, who have the No. 1 overall pick, moved up in the draft and are expected to be CJ Stroud or Bryce Young. There are four high-quality quarterbacks expected to go in the first 10 picks with Anthony Richardson included.

Here’s to hoping Levis lands with the team that gives him the best chance of having a long, productive NFL career.

