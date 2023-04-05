Hunter Dickinson to have Zoom call with Kentucky, per report

With Ugonna Onyenso now in the transfer portal, the Kentucky Wildcats are in desperate need of another big man for next season.

It just so happens that arguably the best player currently in the portal was also one of the best big men in all of college basketball this past season.

And Kentucky has interest.

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman, Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson will have a Zoom call with the Kentucky coaching staff today.

Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson is set to have a zoom meeting with Kentucky today, source close to Dickinson told @Stadium.



Dickinson obviously getting plenty of love from nearly all the high-majors. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2023

This past season in Ann Arbor, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, a career-high 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. His career averages include 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

CBS Sports ranks Dickinson as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal and offered this breakdown of him.

At 7-1 and with a well-built frame, he can outmuscle most opponents on the block, protect the rim and rebound. He also continued demonstrating the ability to hit 3-pointers during the 2022-23 season while earning All-Big Ten honors for a third straight year. The Maryland native is a fiery competitor and proven veteran who has the ability to change the trajectory of whatever program he chooses to play for during the 2023-24 season.

What are your thoughts on Kentucky potentially adding Hunter Dickinson to the frontcourt? Sound off in the comments section!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And GO CATS!!!