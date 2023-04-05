Ugonna Onyenso to transfer

The Kentucky Wildcats have suffered yet another player defection.

This time, it’s Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, who has opted to enter the transfer portal.

The Athletic reporter Tobias Bass broke the news first. And according to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Onyenso actually filed for transfer paperwork last Thursday.

A former four-star recruit in the 2022 class, Onyenso appeared in 16 games this past season. He averaged 2.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and shot 52.9% from the field in 6.9 minutes per game. His last game appearance was on February 25th in the blowout win over Auburn.

This comes after Onyenso initially said he was returning for a sophomore season, making this sting hurt even more for the Wildcats, who now have a major need in the paint for next season, even with five-star center Aaron Bradshaw coming to town.

John Calipari and his staff have their work cut out for them in filling out this roster.

Best of luck to Ugonna Onyenso has he looks to continue his journey elsewhere!

