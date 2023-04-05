Where Kentucky stands in ESPN’s final top 25 rankings

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially over with the Connecticut Huskies claiming the program’s 5th national title.

With the conclusion of the season, ESPN used the college basketball power index (BPI) to release their final top-25 of the season.

BPI is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

In the final rankings, the Houston Cougars claimed the No. 1 spot after finishing the season with a 33-4 record after falling to Miami in the Sweet 16.

As for the Kentucky Wildcats, they finish the season with a 22-12 record after losing to Kansas State in the round of 32 and came in as the No. 17 overall team.

Here is the final top-25 according to ESPN.

1. Houston Cougars

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

3. UConn Huskies

4. Tennessee Volunteers

5. UCLA Bruins

6. Texas Longhorns

7. Purdue Boilermakers

8. Gonzaga Bulldogs

9. Kansas Jayhawks

10. Creighton Bluejays

11. Arizona Wildcats

12. Baylor Bears

13. Marquette Golden Eagles

14. Duke Blue Devils

15. San Diego State Aztecs

16. Arkansas Razorbacks

17. Kentucky Wildcats

18. Xavier Musketeers

19. Indiana Hoosiers

20. Saint Mary’s Gaels

21. West Virginia Mountaineers

22. Maryland Terrapins

23. Virginia Cavaliers

24. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

25. Texas A&M Aggies