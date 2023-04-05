Where Kentucky stands in ESPN’s final top 25 rankings

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially over with the Connecticut Huskies claiming the program’s 5th national title.
With the conclusion of the season, ESPN used the college basketball power index (BPI) to release their final top-25 of the season.
BPI is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”
In the final rankings, the Houston Cougars claimed the No. 1 spot after finishing the season with a 33-4 record after falling to Miami in the Sweet 16.
As for the Kentucky Wildcats, they finish the season with a 22-12 record after losing to Kansas State in the round of 32 and came in as the No. 17 overall team.
Here is the final top-25 according to ESPN.
1. Houston Cougars
3. UConn Huskies
5. UCLA Bruins
10. Creighton Bluejays
11. Arizona Wildcats
12. Baylor Bears
14. Duke Blue Devils
15. San Diego State Aztecs
17. Kentucky Wildcats
19. Indiana Hoosiers
20. Saint Mary’s Gaels
21. West Virginia Mountaineers
25. Texas A&M Aggies
