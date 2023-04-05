Wednesday Headlines: Backup QB Battle Edition

Here’s the good news: Kentucky knows who the starting quarterback will be come this fall. Transfer Devin Leary has gained a ton of respect this spring and has the entire summer to continue to perfect his knowledge of Liam Coen’s offense.

It’s also good news that Kentucky still hasn’t decided on Leary’s official backup. The three-man battle of Kaiya Sheron, Destin Wade and Deuce Hogan is still ongoing.

Aaron Gershon reported Tuesday that Coen knows Sheron can execute the offense but wants to see Wade and Hogan get meaningful reps before making a decision.

Kentucky backup QB job still up for grabs as spring practice nears end https://t.co/bCFL3kcZgw via @agershon99 #BBN pic.twitter.com/ng8fqGdHuI — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) April 4, 2023

Last year there were two games former star QB Will Levis missed. The first was mid-season against South Carolina where Sheron got the call.

Kentucky had some special teams miscues that certainly didn’t help Sheron in his first ever start, but they also didn’t let Sheron get very loose either. He was just 15-27 passing for 178 yards. Sheron did, though, throw two touchdowns (his second came inside the last three minutes when the game was mostly decided) with just one interception. Kentucky lost, 24-14, but it’s tough to say if it was really on Sheron or not.

The Wildcats’ bowl game appearance was the second game Levis missed, so head coach Mark Stoops handed the ball to Destin Wade and Deuce Hogan. Against a top-tier Iowa defense, the task was hardly fair for setting the two up for success. But Kentucky at least got to see worst-case-scenario play from the two QBs being “thrown to the wolves.”

In a 21-0 blowout loss, all of Iowa’s scoring game in the second quarter. In fact, 14 of their points came on turnovers. Wade through two pick-sixes in a matter of 10 minutes while being held scoreless for the game. He completed just 16-30 passes for 98 yards.

With the game out of reach, Hogan came in for the final drive. He went 6-7 passing, but for just 19 yards. Needless to say, it was a tough game to watch.

It’s difficult to judge these backups in unfavorable, stand-alone situations. And, to be fair, they’re competing for the backup position for a reason. Kentucky isn’t expecting any of these three players to come in and be a star. But if something does happen to Leary for a game or two, Stoops and Coen would probably sleep a bit better at night knowing they have a backup that can come in and manage a game.

Which player do you think will win the backup QB spot? It feels like Sheron is the obvious answer, but spring practice can sometimes bring surprises.

Tweet of the Day

No. 9 Kentucky grounds the Flyers 13-6, moves to 26-3 on the season. pic.twitter.com/othPBFnL9o — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 5, 2023

Another one.

