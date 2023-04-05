 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final college basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll

UConn climbs all the way up to #1 after winning the Big Dance

By Samuel Hahn
Unlike the AP poll, every year after the national championship game the Coaches Poll refreshes on final time to factor in NCAA Tournament performances.

With UConn’s tournament tear to waltz to the national title while leaving everyone else in the dust of their six double-digit wins, they sat perched atop the list this afternoon with the runner-up San Diego State Aztecs right in tow. Rounding out the top five were Miami, Alabama, and Florida Atlantic to give all the Final Four teams plus the number one overall seed.

Kentucky was not included in this poll.

Here’s the complete poll.

Coaches Top 25 Poll

  1. UConn
  2. San Diego State
  3. Miami
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida Atlantic
  6. Houston
  7. Texas
  8. UCLA
  9. Kansas State
  10. Gonzaga
  11. Kansas
  12. Creighton
  13. Purdue
  14. Marquette
  15. Xavier
  16. Tennessee
  17. Arizona
  18. Duke
  19. Baylor
  20. Michigan State
  21. Arkansas
  22. Saint Mary’s
  23. Virginia
  24. Indiana
  25. Texas A&M

TCU and Missouri were the only teams to drop out, though neither lost in the first round. Definitely the biggest risers between Selection Sunday and the title game were Florida Atlantic, who went from 25th to 5th(!), UConn going from 12th to the top, and San Diego State climbing from 18th to 2nd. Others not so lucky included Purdue, who fell from 3rd to 13th, Virginia, who fell from 10th to 23rd, and Marquette, who entered the tourney at 4th and ended at 14th.

I kind of like how the Coaches Poll ranks teams after the tournament also. By putting both your team’s regular season and their postseason together, you’re able to not only focus on their first-round embarrassment but give credit to their regular season accomplishments. Finishing both the regular season and the NCAA Tournament as one of the top 25 teams in the country is an extremely difficult thing to do, but Texas A&M and Indiana have both slid in there and can hang their hat on a very successful season, even if their dances were short. Plus, they can enjoy their rankings for a long time—for the next seven months to be exact!

