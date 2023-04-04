Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball Surging Edition

Is Kentucky a basketball school or a football school? Everyone seemed to have their own opinion early last fall. But what about Kentucky being a baseball school?

After last season’s 33-26 record (12-18 in SEC), no one would have associated Kentucky with being a baseball school. The Wildcats didn’t even make the NCAA Tournament.

But this year, each game the Bat Cats play they are looking more and more like an actual National Title contender. Kentucky is coming off a sweep of Missouri where they scored a total of 25 runs while giving up only three.

@d1baseball Rankings



1. LSU

2. Wake Forest

3. Florida

4. Vanderbilt

5. Arkansas

6. South Carolina

7. Virginia

8. Stanford

9. Boston College

10. Kentucky — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 3, 2023

The Wildcats are 25-3 on the season and have lost just once in conference play. They’re now up to No. 10 in the D1 Baseball Rankings, joining fellow SEC teams LSU (No. 1), Florida (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 4) and Arkansas (No. 5).

Over the next six weeks, Kentucky will face three of those four teams. It’s expected that they’ll lose a few of those games, but it’s also expected that Kentucky should be able to hang in with those top three teams.

Their pitching staff has been dominant this season and if their offense can just give the defense enough run support, the Wildcats should continue to surge.

Kentucky will return to the field this evening when they host Dayton at 7:30 PM ET.

Tweet of the Day

Only 3 teams have won a Men's National Championship seeded 3rd or worse over the last 15 years



2011 UConn (3)

2014 UConn (7)

2023 UConn (4) pic.twitter.com/vtX9oBnSGE — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2023

No team has had a better 25-year run than the Huskies.

Headlines

Kentucky should retire Mike Casey’s jersey next - Vaught’s Views

Thoughts?

UConn completes dominant run, wins 5th national championship - ESPN

They absolutely rolled through the tournament.

Ranae Worley leading UK to national championships - Vaught’s Views

Be sure to tune in April 13-15.

LSU-Iowa Championship draws record TV audience - ESPN

This was such an awesome game.

Kentucky’s defensive line appears to be team strength in 2023 - KSR

So much depth up front.

Angels’ Rendon to serve 4-game suspension for fan altercation - ESPN

Is four games enough?

Immanuel Quickley favored to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year - KSR

He’s averaging 14 points per game.

NFL Mock Draft: Will Levis tumbles out of top 10 picks - USA Today

Sometimes falling to a better team isn’t the worst case scenario.