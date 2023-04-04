Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility

Kentucky Wildcats shooting guard Antonio Reeves will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility for the chance to come back to Lexington for one more season.

Reeves announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday. He has one season of college eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it.

After transferring in as a senior guard from Illinois State, Reeves’ year in Lexington started off slow, but caught fire at the beginning of February, with a scoring barrage at Ole Miss to propel the Wildcats to victory. He averaged 14.4 points per game on 41.6% shooting from the field, and 39.8% from three-point land.

A hot shooting final few months for Reeves turned sour, as he was ice-cold in Kentucky’s Round of 32 loss to Kansas State, where he shot just 1-15 from the field and 1-10 from three.

Reeves’ chances of a return to Lexington are the highest on the team, and I would venture to say there’s a good chance we may see him back in a Kentucky jersey next season, but it all depends on NIL opportunities for Reeves and if he gets a second-round guarantee or not from an NBA team.

If Reeves does indeed come back, Kentucky should be the deepest team in the nation next season in the backcourt, with three to four legit bucket-getters leading the charge.

If Reeves ultimately does decide to stay in the draft, we wish him nothing but the best and thank him for dropping 37 on Arkansas in Fayetteville to close the regular season.

Now, we wait.

