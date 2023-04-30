Kentucky in contact with Ron Holland

Ron Holland, a top-five recruit in the class of 2023, recently decommitted from the Texas Longhorns after being committed for quite some time.

That sent shockwaves through the recruiting world as Holland became the second top-10 recruit to decommit this cycle, following in former Duke Blue Devils commit Mackenzie Mgbako’s footsteps.

Now, Kentucky has reached out to Holland following his decommitment from Texas, per Jon Rothstein.

Source: Five-Star prospect and former Texas commit Ron Holland is receiving interest from the following programs.



Texas

Arkansas

Kansas

St. John's

Georgetown

Kentucky

Kansas State — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 1, 2023

In the first go-around, Holland was heavily recruited by the Kentucky Wildcats, with the three favored schools rumored to be Texas, Arkansas, and Kentucky, along with the G-League.

With John Calipari looking for a stretch-big/forward to further complete the roster, Ron Holland would be the absolute best choice, even over a transfer portal guy.

I have no sources and am just speculating, but would venture to say that the Arkansas Razorbacks will be heavily involved with Holland, alongside the NBA G-League. The Kansas Jayhawks are another school to watch, as are the Kansas State Wildcats, according to Rothstein.

Obviously, with Kentucky reaching out, they’re interested, but how interested is Ron?

Time will tell, but the fact that they have reached out is encouraging. The coaching staff needs an all-hands-on-deck approach for Holland to lock up the best recruiting class of all time.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go CATS!!!!!!