David Wohlabaugh to transfer

With the spring semester coming to an end, we’re seeing a host of college players enter the transfer portal, and the Kentucky Wildcats have already lost several guys in recent weeks.

Now, Kentucky has lost a rotational member of its offensive line in David Wohlabaugh, who announced his intentions to enter the portal on Sunday.

Wohlabaugh will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

A three-star 2021 signee, Wohlabaugh began the 2022 season as Kentucky’s starting left tackle but was eventually benched and didn’t start for the remainder of the season. He redshirted during the 2021 season.

Being that Wohlabaugh struggled so much and barely saw the field as the year went on while the Cats had major offensive line woes all season, the writing was on the wall to try his hand elsewhere, especially with all the transfers Kentucky brought in along the Big Blue Wall.

Best of luck to Wohlabaugh wherever he ends up!