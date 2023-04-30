Lil Wayne visits Coach Cal ahead of Lexington concert; also calls Oscar Tshiebwe

Prior to his concert in Lexington on Sunday night, Lil Wayne stopped in for a visit with Kentucky Wildcats head coach, Coach Cal.

Lil Wayne is the mentor, and label associate, with a close friend of Coach Cal in Drake.

Drake has been associated with the Kentucky program ever since John Calipari became head coach in 2009, attending games, multiple Big Blue Madness’s, and frequently dropping bars and lyrics referencing Coach Cal and the University of Kentucky.

As for a cool factor, Lil Wayne is one of the most popular rappers of all time to the younger generation.

I am 25, for reference, and grew up listening to Weezy F Baby, so this will almost certainly make the rounds to certain recruits on the circuit.

Loved spending time with @LilTunechi today. Love his story, love that he surrounds himself with people who love and support each other. That’s team!!



Just like @Drake, Wayne is a big part of #LaFamilia!! Loved having him in the office today! pic.twitter.com/5XuI9QX1j2 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 30, 2023

I am also amazed that Wayne managed to get to Lexington so quickly. Just last night, he was a 10 pm headliner at the Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach and almost certainly didn’t leave until early in the morning.

I understand private planes are a thing, but it’s honestly wild to think that he covered that in such a quick turnaround.

Also, Lil Wayne got to hop on a call with Oscar Tshiebwe and give the Kentucky big man some words of encouragement as he continues to navigate the NBA Draft process.

Lil Wayne also hopped on a call with @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/VaRfcoq6Yb — CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) April 30, 2023

