DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards honored at Iverson Classic

The 2023 Kentucky Wildcats backcourt is already off to a hot start during the spring season before heading to campus later this summer.

After winning co-MVP at the Mcdonald’s All-American game a handful of weeks ago, DJ Wagner won another co-MVP award at this year’s edition of the Iverson Classic, splitting it with his future Wildcats teammate Justin Edwards.

Wagner was also named the Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year.

.@iversonclassic National High School Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/5Oqu1lcoKJ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 29, 2023

CO-MVPS



DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards bring home MVP honors at the @iversonclassic! pic.twitter.com/CIqwHYrYK7 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 30, 2023

Wagner also won the Iverson Classic three-point contest, knocking down 16/25 threes to take home the crown. TyTy Washington also won it back in 2021.

To go along with Edwards’ and Wagner’s dominating play, point guard Rob Dillingham shared the backcourt on the same team with Wagner, looking very comfortable sharing the ball with Wagner:

Kentucky fans got a first look at the five-star backcourt of Rob Dillingham and DJ Wagner at tonight's @iversonclassic pic.twitter.com/BdczJbesLZ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) April 30, 2023

Kentucky and John Calipari are waiting for a few key pieces to announce decisions, but with the incoming freshmen already looking destined for stardom, Kentucky could be in good shape heading into their July 2023 Canadian trip.

"You're the best man... show the world" - Allen Iverson to DJ Wagner. pic.twitter.com/Eclpzg3MdP — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) April 30, 2023

DJ Wagner & Justin Edwards were MVP's of the Iverson Classic. Here's a look at their highlights along with Rob Dillingham. pic.twitter.com/fHQu1E2TyI — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) April 30, 2023

