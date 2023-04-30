 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards honored at Iverson Classic

Wagner was named the Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year.

By Ianteasley
/ new
DJ Wagner UK

The 2023 Kentucky Wildcats backcourt is already off to a hot start during the spring season before heading to campus later this summer.

After winning co-MVP at the Mcdonald’s All-American game a handful of weeks ago, DJ Wagner won another co-MVP award at this year’s edition of the Iverson Classic, splitting it with his future Wildcats teammate Justin Edwards.

Wagner was also named the Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year.

Wagner also won the Iverson Classic three-point contest, knocking down 16/25 threes to take home the crown. TyTy Washington also won it back in 2021.

To go along with Edwards’ and Wagner’s dominating play, point guard Rob Dillingham shared the backcourt on the same team with Wagner, looking very comfortable sharing the ball with Wagner:

Kentucky and John Calipari are waiting for a few key pieces to announce decisions, but with the incoming freshmen already looking destined for stardom, Kentucky could be in good shape heading into their July 2023 Canadian trip.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2023 class

View all 252 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...