Sunday Headlines: Draft Roundup Edition

After a busy weekend following our favorite NFL teams throughout the NFL Draft, the time is starting to officially switch back to football season with OTA’s already beginning and Mandatory minicamps coming in just a few short weeks.

It was also a successful weekend for Kentucky Wildcats that entered their names into the draft, as three players were selected in the seven-round draft this weekend.

The biggest storyline in regards to UK is the slide of Will Levis all the way out of the first round. In what was a shocking turn of events for the star quarterback, he didn't have to wait that long into day two before the Tennessee Titans traded up to the 33rd pick to select their QB of the future.

Alongside Levis, Chris Rodriguez Jr. was also drafted in the Sixth round by the Washington Commanders with the 193rd pick. Carrington Valentine also came off the board in the Seventh round, as the cornerback landed in Green Bay with the 232nd pick.

Now with undrafted free-agent deals starting to ink deals, including Tashawn Manning landing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Keep an eye on DeAndre Square, Keidron Smith, and Jacquez Jones in the coming days as I'm sure franchises will take a shot on at least a camp invite if they don't get signed.

Overall, a major congratulations is in order to all players that are seeing their dreams come true this weekend.

.@iversonclassic National High School Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/5Oqu1lcoKJ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 29, 2023

DJ Wagner & Justin Edwards were MVP's of the Iverson Classic. Here's a look at their highlights along with Rob Dillingham. pic.twitter.com/fHQu1E2TyI — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) April 30, 2023

The Cats will be heading to Toronto here in just over a month. Not too much longer until we get to watch DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham, and the rest of this standout class lace it up in a Kentucky jersey.

