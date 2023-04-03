Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas hits transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats have a plethora of players unlikely to return.

The ones that certainly won’t be back are Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, and Cason Wallace. However, the Cats will easily reload with three of the top four recruits in the class of 2023.

Kentucky should still seek the transfer portal to fill out the roster and add some veteran talent. Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas is taking his talents to the portal, and he’s going to be one of the top players heading elsewhere.

BREAKING: Oral Roberts' Max Abmas has gone portaling, the portal told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 3, 2023

Abmas was a stud in his four-year career at Oral Roberts. He scored 21.9 points per game this season for the team that won its conference tournament and lost to No. 5 Duke in the first round. Last season, he scored 22.8 points per game, and the season prior, he scored a career-high 24.5 points per game.

Abmas is an elite sharpshooter as well, averaging 3.4 made threes per game and shooting 38.8% from deep. That type of spacing is something the Cats needed desperately for much of last season. With the addition of DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards, it might be difficult to promise the minutes and opportunity to Abmas.

Regardless, he would be a welcome addition for John Calipari as the famed head coach has four top 25 recruits coming to the Bluegrass State next season.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!