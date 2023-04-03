Baylor guard LJ Cryer set to enter transfer portal

The transfer portal is in full swing, and another big-time name is looking for his next college home.

On Monday, SicEm365’s Ashley Hodge reported that Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer plans to enter his name in the transfer portal. Cryer has since confirmed the news to ESPN.

Cryer was a key piece for the Bears this season as he averaged 15 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 41% from three.

Throughout his career, Cryer started in 34 games and played in 70 total including the 2021 national championship game.

The 6-foot-1 guard previously announced that he would be entering the 2023 NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility.

Cryer’s best performance of the season came in the Bears’ NCAA Tournament loss to Creighton when he poured in a career-high 30-points.

I would imagine that there will be a long line of schools reaching out to Cryer when he hits the portal. It is also worth noting that Cryer will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Would you like to see the Kentucky Wildcats pursue Cryer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

