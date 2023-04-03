Will Levis to visit with Las Vegas Raiders ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the hunt for a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Will Levis will at least be on their radar. Levis, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will be visiting with the team.

Vegas, a team that struggled behind Derek Carr last season, will have the No. 7 pick.

With the Carolina Panthers jumping the Houston Texans to get the top-overall selection, the first two picks off the board are projected to be CJ Stroud and Bryce Young. Anthony Richardson is another name to keep an eye on but, ahead of Richardson, is Levis.

The #Raiders are hosting #Kentucky QB Will Levis on a Top 30 visit at the facility today, source said. Las Vegas currently has the No. 7 pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

Levis, as some mock drafts have noted, could be the top QB prospect in the draft. He didn’t have the best season a year ago with the Kentucky Wildcats, but his cannon of an arm combined with his frame makes him a prospect that some teams may not want to miss out on.

Vegas may take a quarterback at No. 7, and one of the top four should still be on the board. Jimmy Garoppolo is the team’s starting quarterback right now, and with Davante Adams on the roster, the potential for success with the Raiders is there.

Levis threw for 2,406 yards last season, his fourth in college. He played two seasons at Penn State before transferring and becoming an instant starter with Kentucky. Levis has 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The accuracy concerns could be there, but ultimately, the positives for Levis could outweigh any concerns.

The ceiling for the 23-year-old quarterback is sky-high, and it will be interesting to see if Vegas opt to go that direction if he’s on the board at No. 7. Garappolo has three more years on his contract as well, so cutting the 32-year-old wouldn’t be a cheap option if they wanted to go the Levis route for the future.