Monday Headlines: Who wins the Men;s National Championship?

The Southeastern Conference saw one of their teams cut down the nets for the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday with LSU’s beatdown of Iowa, 102-85. While the SEC won’t have a team in tonight’s Men’s NCAA tournament game, it’s still an intriguing draw for college basketball fans.

San Diego State and Connecticut will face off for the season’s greatest accomplishment. The two teams have knocked off teams believed to be front-runners for the national title, though they had slightly different ways of getting to the championship game.

Connecticut has steamrolled their way through the tournament, winning their five games by more than an average of 18 points. The Huskies have knocked off No. 13 Iona, No. 5 Saint Mary’s, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 3 Gonzaga, and No. 5 Miami.

San Diego State has been on the winning side of several close games, including their last two which were both decided by one point. The Aztecs have defeated No. 12 Charleston, No. 13 Furman, No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Creighton, and No. 9 FAU to reach the title game.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is predicting UConn to have a 74.3% chance of winning it all with the current DraftKings spread set at -7.5 favoring the Huskies. The beauty of college basketball, though, is that it’s a one-game championship where anything can happen.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 PM ET with coverage on CBS. Let us know who you have tonight in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Who wins it all? Huskies

Aztecs vote view results 73% Huskies (54 votes)

26% Aztecs (19 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Tweet of the Day

Jamal Murray in the clutch.

