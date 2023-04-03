How to watch UConn vs. San Diego State in the NCAA National Championship

The National Championship game has arrived.

In what has been a wild NCAA Tournament for the 2022-23 season, it has all come down to two teams, the UCONN Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs.

The final four matchups for both teams showed two very different games. The Aztecs utilized defense to help a come-from-behind effort, and a last-second shot to push them to Monday night's big game.

For UCONN they controlled a talented Miami team throughout, continuing what has been a dominant run for the Huskies this postseason.

Now an efficient defense in SDSU, and an offensive machine in UCONN will face off to take the hardware back to the west coast or the east coast until next April.

Can the Aztecs slow down UCONN like they did the offensive juggernaut that was Alabama? Will UCONN blitz San Diego State the same way they did a talented Gonzaga team just a week ago?

If trends continue for the two programs, it should be a back-and-forth battle in Houston.

